Nalgonda: YS Sharmila attacked by bees during Padayatra

Nalgonda: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) supremo and sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, YS Sharmila was caught unaware when she was attacked by bees on Wednesday during her Padayatra in Nalgonda district.

The incident took place during the 34th day of her ongoing Padayatra.

According to her close aides, Sharmila was standing under a tree and talking to villagers of Dursaganipalli in Atmakur Mandal of Nalgonda district. All of a sudden, bees attacked her. However, the politician made it out safely with the help of her security guards.

On Thursday, the Praja prasthanam padayatra completed 400 kilometers. On this occasion, the YSRTP president inaugurated a statue of her late father and ex-Congress party president YS Rajasekhar Reddy in Motakondur village in Nalgonda.