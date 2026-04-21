Nallamalla forest Chenchus oppose relocation from Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Hyderabad: Adivasis and activists have strongly condemned the forced relocation of the Chenchu community in the Nallamalla forests and demanded protection of their habitat and community rights.

At a press conference, the Chenchu Solidarity Forum (CSF) said Chenchus, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), have been living in the Nallamalla forests for generations and should be allowed to continue co-existing with wildlife.

They said that Checchu representatives, in last week’s Prajavani, met the Vice-Chairman of State Planning Board, Chinna Reddy, who assured their rights would be safeguarded.

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The CSF said that cheques were being forcibly issued in March this year to relocate without proper consultation or consent from Gram Sabhas. “We have seen how our forefathers were displaced for other projects, and whatever money came was wasted on liquor, so we do not want any money or land somewhere else. We will survive in the forest that has sustained us,” Nagamma of Kommanipenta said.

In the press conference, the youth expressed their anguish, stating they are being criminalised with false cases for speaking for their rights. They said that, along with state officials, some ‘pro-conservation groups’ are also creating a false narrative of ‘voluntary relocation’.

The Chenchu women said that their men are being given petty jobs (such as forest watchers) to put pressure on their families to give consent to relocate. This is a deliberate attempt to divide the Chenchus and create friction among them.

Chechus key demands

Immediately stop issuing cheques and stop the unconstitutional relocation of the Chenchus living in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve area.

The forest department should make a report as per WLPA (with 2006 amendment) of the scientific study conducted in consultation with the Chenchus, accessible to the public.

The forest department should make public the details of core and buffer zone demarcations, details of consultations conducted with concerned Gram Sabhas and details of conditions on which consent was obtained, including the Social Impact Assessment report and consent letters.

The government must share the details of notifying villages in the core and buffer zones in the tiger reserve.

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Strengthen the governance of forests through the co-existence of Chenchus with their forests and wildlife, using the Constitutional and legal mechanisms

Withdraw all the false criminal cases on the Chenchu youth, community leaders and intimidation tactics to prevent them from voicing their concerns.

Safeguard the Nallamalla ecosystem and declare the Nallamalla forests as the Chenchu Conservation Bio-Region Reserve.

