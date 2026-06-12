Name mention does not prove guilt: Priyank Kharge on Prakash Raj row

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has reacted to the controversy surrounding actor Prakash Raj’s name being mentioned in the Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case, stating that merely naming an individual in a case does not make them a criminal.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, June 12, Kharge said the matter is currently before the court and the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and it would be inappropriate to hold a media trial.

“Just because a person’s name is mentioned does not mean they are guilty. The court has sought a response from the SIT chief, and they will present the facts. This is not something that can be debated or decided through media discussions,” the minister said.

Prakash Raj’s name surfaced in a writ petition filed by Chinnayya before the Karnataka High Court in connection with the Dharmasthala case. The actor has since issued a clarification, stating that he will personally address the allegations and requested the public not to believe rumours until then.

Responding to allegations that the Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (DRDP) had not complied with provisions of the Micro Finance Act, Kharge said the law applies to all institutions across the state and not to any single organisation.

“The Act was introduced for the entire state. I am not aware of specific violations at this stage. We will review the matter within the next week or ten days. The law applies equally to everyone, and any complaints must be properly investigated,” he said.

Vennela child murder case

Kharge also commented on the Vennela child murder case in Bengaluru, admitting that serious procedural lapses had occurred during the initial investigation. He said the post-mortem report received on April 4 should have prompted a murder investigation, but the case was instead treated as an unnatural death.

As a result, an inspector, sub-inspector and station writer have been suspended. “There were clear lapses in the investigation. The accused have now been arrested, and further details will emerge as the probe progresses,” he said.

Bitcoin scam

On the Bitcoin scam case, Kharge noted that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Enforcement Directorate and that further decisions would be taken by the Chief Minister regarding any future action by the state government.