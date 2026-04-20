Namita Thapar hits back at trolls over namaz video, says ‘God is watching’

Namita Thapar, known for her role as a judge on Shark Tank, responded to online abuse and trolling by the Hindu right wing over her viral video on the health benefits of namaz, saying she will not stay silent in the face of personal attacks.

The controversy began after Thapar shared a video around Eid describing namaz as a “full-body exercise” that can improve flexibility, posture and mental well-being. The clip quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions on social media. While the Hindu right wing found an opportunity to attack Thapar for allegedly promoting Islam, others appreciated the wellness perspective.

Responding to the criticism, Thapar said she had been subjected to trolling for nearly three weeks, including derogatory comments and attacks involving her family.

She asserted that “silence is not a virtue” and stressed the need to speak up against disrespect, especially towards women. “I have been taught R for religion, R for respect. Is this how you respect women? When the reservation Bill was not passed, everyone spoke up. When women are disrespected, why are people silent?”

Calling out what she described as selective outrage, Thapar pointed out that she had earlier spoken about practices like yoga without facing similar criticism. She maintained that her remarks were made purely from a health and wellness standpoint and were not intended to promote any religion.

“For the past three weeks, my mom and I have been abused. For what? For making a reel on the health benefits of namaz? I am a healthcare professional. I have made so many reels on the health benefits (of rituals of) so many other religions. Every Yoga Day, I share asanas, especially Surya Namaskar. No one objected then,” said Thapar.

Addressing the silence from the industry amid the controversy and abuse, she said people must speak up for themselves. “I learned long back, no one speaks up for you; you have to speak for yourself,” she said.

Calling herself a proud Hindu, she also warned trolls about the concept of karma. “God is watching,” she concluded.

I left for bombay at 6.30 am like the hard working professional that I am & stopped the car at 7 am to make this reel as I’ve long realised that silence is not a virtue & one must speak up when they are disrespected. Yes if wrong things happen at any workplace that are against… pic.twitter.com/rvMSu0wXz0 — Namita (@namitathapar) April 20, 2026

Namita Thapar on the benefits of namaz

In the original Instagram post that drew backlash from the Hindu right wing, Namita spoke about her experience celebrating Eid and highlighted how the practice of Namaz goes beyond spirituality. She described it as a “beautiful spiritual practice” that also offers physical and mental health benefits.

According to her, the postures involved in Namaz are similar to yoga positions like Vajrasana and can help with digestion, posture alignment, and stress reduction by lowering cortisol levels.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I celebrated Eid with some of my closest friends. What a beautiful festival of gratitude, giving, togetherness & oneness. I look forward to it every year!! Special thanks to my friend who educated me on how namaz isn’t just a beautiful spiritual practice but also has amazing health benefits!”