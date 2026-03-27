Hyderabad: Namita Thapar, known for her role as a judge on Shark Tank India, is in the spotlight after sharing her thoughts on Namaz and its health benefits in a recent social media post. Her video, posted after celebrating Eid with close friends, has gone viral drawing both praise and criticism online.

In her Instagram post, Namita spoke about her experience celebrating Eid and highlighted how the practice of Namaz goes beyond spirituality. She described it as a “beautiful spiritual practice” that also offers physical and mental health benefits.

According to her, the postures involved in Namaz are similar to yoga positions like Vajrasana and can help with digestion, posture alignment, and stress reduction by lowering cortisol levels.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I celebrated Eid with some of my closest friends. What a beautiful festival of gratitude, giving, togetherness & oneness. I look forward to it every year!! Special thanks to my friend who educated me on how namaz isn’t just a beautiful spiritual practice but also has amazing health benefits!”

Her post quickly gained traction, receiving thousands of likes and comments. However, reactions were mixed. While many users appreciated her perspective and praised her for promoting inclusivity and understanding, others expressed disapproval and even claimed they would unfollow her.

One user defended her, writing, “People are getting offended because she is talking about spirituality, but they don’t understand that spirituality is just a way to connect to God. Whether it’s Namaz, Aarti, Path in a gurdwara, or prayer in a church, the path is different, but the destination is one.” Another commented, “That’s how educated people talk.”

More about Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar is a leading Indian entrepreneur and the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, where she oversees the company’s India operations. A Chartered Accountant with an MBA from Duke University, she gained nationwide recognition through Shark Tank India, where she is known for her practical investment approach and her popular line, “Yeh meri expertise nahi hai, toh I am out.”

Beyond her corporate and television presence, Namita is also an advocate for women’s health through her YouTube series Uncondition Yourself and actively supports young entrepreneurs through the Thapar Entrepreneur Academy.