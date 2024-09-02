Namrata flaunts expensive Louis Vuitton trench coat, check price

Hyderabad: Former actress and beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar, known for her impeccable fashion sense and timeless beauty, continues to turn heads even after stepping away from the silver screen. The Femina Miss India 1993 titleholder, who is married to Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, is making headlines again with her stylish appearance during a trip to New York City for her son Gautam’s birthday.

Namrata took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos from her trip, captioning them, “The small amongst the big!! I ♥️ NYC.” While her simple white top and blue denim outfit exuded casual elegance, it was her luxurious trench coat that truly stole the show.

The former actress was seen wearing a black Louis Vuitton monogram silk blend belted trench coat, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 1.84 lakhs. Known for her love of high-end fashion, Namrata once again proved that she has an eye for statement pieces that make a lasting impression.

Namrata Shirodkar may have stepped away from acting after her marriage to Mahesh Babu in 2005, but she remains a fashion icon, frequently spotted in high-end outfits that showcase her sophisticated style.

Her last film appearance was in the 2004 Bollywood movie Bride and Prejudice, where she starred alongside Aishwarya Rai. Since then, she has dedicated herself to family life in Hyderabad, raising her two children, Sitara and Gautam.