Hyderabad: As tributes pour in for Nana Patekar, an old interview clip is bringing renewed attention to his words on Hindu-Muslim unity. The actor, who passed away on October 8 at 75, spoke candidly about the warmth he experienced in Muslim neighbourhoods and questioned the politics that turn people against each other.

The clip, from his interview with The Lallantop, is circulating following his demise. In it, Nana recalls walking alone through Muslim localities, where people would approach him late at night with a familiar greeting and an offer of food.

“Musalman mohalle mein akela chala jata tha,” he said, recalling how residents would ask him even at 3 or 4 in the morning, “Nana bhai, kya khaoge?”

His recollection was about the everyday affection between people, the kind that rarely finds space in arguments over religion. For Nana, those encounters told a different story from the fear surrounding communal identities.

“Yeh humare siyasatdan uksate hain”

The actor then questioned the role of political provocation in creating divisions between communities.

“Yeh humare siyasatdan uksate hain, aur hum khamakha ek dusre ke sar todte hain. Waise toh hum saath mein hi rehte the kitne saalon se,” he said.

His point was direct: people who had lived alongside one another for years were being provoked into turning against each other. The interview excerpt also appears on The Lallantop’s YouTube channel under a title highlighting his criticism of political instigation.

“Siyasat ke baare mein na bolun toh behtar hai,” he added, bringing that part of the conversation to a close.

Yet, his recollection had already made its point. An offer of food, a familiar greeting and the ease of walking through a neighbourhood stood against the idea that different religious communities must fear one another.

As audiences remember Nana’s powerful screen presence, this clip offers another moment worth remembering: his appeal to recognise the humanity of people beyond their religion. His words carry a simple reminder that years of shared lives and friendships should count for more than rhetoric that asks neighbours to see each other as enemies.