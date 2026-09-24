Nandini milk to cost more as karnataka weighs Rs 4-5 hike

Bengaluru: Nandini milk is set for a price revision in Karnataka, with the state government agreeing to increase the retail rate by approximately Rs 4 to Rs 5 per litre after milk producers’ unions sought a substantial hike.

The development follows repeated representations by the 16 cooperative milk unions in the state. The unions had demanded an increase of Rs 8 to Rs 10 per litre, citing a sharp rise in the cost of milk production and dairy management.

The unions have maintained that higher cattle feed and fodder prices, along with expenditure on medicines, maintenance and other inputs, have made dairy farming increasingly difficult. They have sought a higher procurement price so that milk producers can receive better returns.

A delegation of the unions met Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and placed the demand before the government. The Chief Minister asked the delegation and officials to provide detailed figures on procurement costs, processing expenses, milk sales and the price structure in other states before finalising the revision.

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After examining the demand, the government has reportedly opted for a moderate increase of Rs 4 to Rs 5 per litre instead of the Rs 8 to Rs 10 sought by the unions. Reports also indicate that the additional amount could be divided between milk producers and cooperative unions in a 70:30 ratio.

The move comes at a time when dairy farmers in Karnataka are dealing with the effects of drought and fodder shortages. The issue has also been raised in the Legislative Assembly, where legislators urged the government to support milk producers through higher procurement prices.

Congress MLAs, during the drought debate, called for an increase of Rs 8 to Rs 10 per litre. Hassan milk union president H.D. Revanna also argued that a substantial portion of any increase should go to cooperative unions to help address their financial difficulties.

The proposed retail price increase is likely to have a direct impact on consumers across Karnataka, particularly households that purchase milk regularly. The government is seeking to balance the financial concerns of producers with the effect of a higher price on consumers.

The final revised rate, distribution of the additional amount and date of implementation are expected to be specified in the official order. Until then, the reported Rs 4-5 increase remains the proposed revised rate rather than an officially notified retail price.