Nandini price revision sought as dairy unions flag rising costs

Bengaluru: A demand for a Rs 8 to Rs 10 per litre increase in Nandini milk procurement and retail prices has been placed before Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar by Karnataka’s cooperative milk producers’ unions, which cited higher feed, fodder, veterinary and maintenance expenses.

The delegation met Shivakumar at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday and explained the difficulties being faced by dairy farmers. The Chief Minister sought detailed information from officials on the proposal instead of announcing an immediate revision.

Shivakumar asked for data covering the last 10 years on the increase in cattle-feed prices and the cost involved in producing one litre of milk. He also sought district-wise details of milk production, procurement by cooperative unions and the quantity sold through channels outside the unions.

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Officials have also been asked to submit comparative figures on milk procurement and selling prices in neighbouring states. The information will be examined before the government takes a decision on the unions’ demand.

BAMUL president D.K. Suresh said dairy farmers were facing increased financial pressure because of the rising cost of cattle feed, fodder, medicines and other inputs required for maintaining livestock.

He said drought conditions had further complicated the situation by reducing farm income and affecting fodder availability. According to Suresh, these factors had resulted in a significant increase in the overall cost of milk production.

Suresh also pointed out that Nandini milk prices had not been raised for about 18 months, while private dairies and cooperative organisations in several other states had increased their prices. He said private companies were also trying to procure larger quantities of milk, resulting in stronger competition for cooperative unions in Karnataka.

He cited procurement figures to underline the difference between Karnataka and neighbouring states. Karnataka’s cooperative unions currently procure toned milk at Rs 35 per litre, compared with Rs 41.50 in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 41.80 in Kerala, Rs 41 in Maharashtra and Rs 42.24 in Tamil Nadu, according to figures presented by him.

Suresh further claimed that Karnataka’s maximum retail price for milk was at least Rs 12 per litre lower than those in neighbouring states.

The unions have asked the government to consider an Rs 8-10 increase in both procurement and retail prices. They said the revision was necessary to account for rising production costs and improve returns to dairy farmers.

The government’s next step will depend on the detailed data sought by the Chief Minister, including production costs, procurement levels, market conditions and interstate price comparisons.