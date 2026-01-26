NAPM hearing flags decade of SC/ST atrocities Act failures in Telangana

Hyderabad: On the eve of Republic Day, the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) Telangana, along with grassroots organisations, organised a day-long Public Hearing in Hyderabad to review the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in Telangana over the last decade.

A seven-member jury comprising retired judge Justice Nimma Narayana, senior advocates V Raghunath and Darshanam Narasimha, and academics Prof. K Lakshmi Narayana, Prof. Sujatha Surepally, Prof. Rama Melkote and Prof. Kalpana Kannabiran heard testimonies of caste atrocities from Dalit and Adivasi victims across the state.

90 cases from various districts analysed

The organising committee collected and analysed around 90 cases from various districts, of which 30 were presented before the jury. Victims represented more than 20 districts, including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mancherial, Warangal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Karimnagar, Hyderabad and Medchal–Malkajgiri.

Cases presented included ‘honour’ killings, caste-based murders, sexual violence, police torture and custodial deaths, land encroachments, social boycott, untouchability, denial of temple entry, workplace sexual harassment and violations of the Forest Rights Act.

Speakers highlight systemic failures

Victims and speakers highlighted systemic failures such as delays in registering FIRs, police pressure to compromise, denial of compensation and poor conviction rates.

A Dalit survivor from Medak said, “We know the Constitution, and we have rights; we must invoke Dr. Ambedkar’s Constitution.” DBF National Secretary P Shankar observed that victims often emerge as leaders through struggle.

Jury members criticised institutional apathy, stressing that victims should not have to become activists for justice. Speakers underlined the intersection of caste and gender and the need for constitutional morality.

Telangana govt urged to act

The jury urged the Telangana government to ensure strict implementation of the Act, activate the high-power committee chaired by the chief minister, set up district vigilance committees, and ensure timely compensation. A detailed report with recommendations will be submitted to the government, a press release informed.

The hearing is part of NAPM Telangana’s year-long Constitutional Justice Campaign from November 26, 2025, to November 26, 2026.