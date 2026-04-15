Nara Lokesh appointed TDP ‘national’ working president

Amaravati: In a politically significant development in the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh, IT Minister Nara Lokesh was appointed as the ‘national’ working president of the party on Wednesday, April 15.

Nandyal MP B Shabari has been appointed as the first woman ‘national’ general secretary of the party, a TDP press release said.

“Big TDP Reshuffle: Minister Nara Lokesh appointed as National Working President, marking a major generational shift,” the release said.

Lokesh is son of party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

In a significant organisational overhaul that signals a decisive shift in its future trajectory, the Telugu Desam Party announced its Politburo, National, and State Committees, marking a new phase in the party’s evolution with Lokesh at the centre of its organisational leadership, it added.