Nara Lokesh appointed TDP ‘national’ working president

Lokesh is son of party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 15th April 2026 3:48 pm IST
Nara Lokesh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during TDP event in Andhra Pradesh.
In this image posted on April 2, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, being felicitated by Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh during a meeting.

Amaravati: In a politically significant development in the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh, IT Minister Nara Lokesh was appointed as the ‘national’ working president of the party on Wednesday, April 15.

Nandyal MP B Shabari has been appointed as the first woman ‘national’ general secretary of the party, a TDP press release said.

“Big TDP Reshuffle: Minister Nara Lokesh appointed as National Working President, marking a major generational shift,” the release said.

Subhan Bakery

Lokesh is son of party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

In a significant organisational overhaul that signals a decisive shift in its future trajectory, the Telugu Desam Party announced its Politburo, National, and State Committees, marking a new phase in the party’s evolution with Lokesh at the centre of its organisational leadership, it added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 15th April 2026 3:48 pm IST

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