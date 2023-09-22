Nara Lokesh meets various party leaders in Delhi to garner support for Naidu’s release

Hyderabad: National General Secretary of the TDP, Nara Lokesh, along with party MPs, met with leaders of both national and regional political parties in New Delhi.

The purpose of these meetings was to voice their protest against the arrest of TDP President, N Chandrababu Naidu.

During the visit, Nara Lokesh and the TDP delegation met several prominent leaders, including Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, BSP MPs Kunwar Danish Ali and Ritesh Pandey, MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde (son of Maharashtra Chief Minister), and Biju Janata Dal floor leader, Pinaki Mishra.

The TDP leaders expressed their grievances and raised concerns regarding Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, which they believe is a retaliatory action taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Many of the leaders from various political parties assured Lokesh that they would cooperate in fighting against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, characterizing it as political vendetta.

Nara Lokesh pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu was implicated as an accused in a skill development scam following his arrest, even though his name was not mentioned in the FIR.

He also highlighted that Chandrababu Naidu’s health had deteriorated during his judicial custody.

During these meetings, Lokesh provided booklets about the skill development project to the national leaders.

MP Shrikant Shinde of Shiv Sena mentioned that he had personally met Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad to seek suggestions on welfare schemes for the Maharashtra government. Shinde emphasized Chandrababu Naidu’s significant role in the development of Hyderabad.

BJD MP Pinaki Mishra acknowledged Chandrababu Naidu’s strong relationships, noting that he has better relations with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. These parties have pledged to raise the issue of Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest for discussion in Parliament.

