Narasimha Rao transformed India’s growth trajectory: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, June 28, credited former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao with the economic reforms that transformed India’s growth trajectory.

“Tributes to former prime minister Shri P V Narasimha Rao Ji on his Jayanti. A visionary statesman, his bold economic reforms transformed India’s growth trajectory,” Sarma said in a social media post, remembering the Congress stalwart on his birth anniversary.

Rao’s leadership, wisdom and unwavering commitment to national progress continue to inspire generations, he added.

Born on June 28, 1921, Rao was India’s prime minister from June 21, 1991 to May 16, 1996.