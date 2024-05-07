Narasimha Rao’s family meet PM, express gratitude for Bharat Ratna to ex-PM

Hyderabad: The Family members of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday, and thanked him for conferring Bharat Ratna on the late leader.

Narasima Rao’s sons and daughters and grandchildren met the Prime Minister at the Raj Bhavan after he arrived here from Maharashtra on Tuesday evening.

PM Modi shared on X about his meeting with Narasimha Rao’s family, saying, “Upon reaching Hyderabad, had an excellent meeting with the family of our former PM, the respected scholar and statesman, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu. They thanked the Government of India for conferring the Bharat Ratna on Shri Narasimha Rao Garu.”

“Our interaction was extensive and we talked about several subjects. The family members expressed joy on India’s progress in recent years. We also spoke about the richness of Indian culture and traditions,” the Prime Minister said.

Narasimha Rao’s sons P.V. Prabhakar Rao and daughter Vani Devi, who is a member of the Telangana Legislative Council and belongs to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), were among those who met PM Modi.

Born in Vangara village in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on June 28, 1921, Narasimha Rao served as the Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996.

He was the first Prime Minister from South India. He also had the distinction of being the first Prime Minister outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to complete a full five-year term.

Often referred to as the ‘Chanakya’ of Indian politics, he is credited with initiating economic reforms during his term.