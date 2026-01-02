Narcotics detection dog ‘Roma’ sniffs out ganja in Adilabad

Hyderabad: As part of intensified enforcement to curb the menace of narcotic drugs, Narcotics Detection Dog “Roma” (a Cocker Spaniel) successfully detected ganja at Vinayak Chowk under the limits of Adilabad I-Town Police Station, Adilabad District.

During the regular checking with a narcotic detection dog at vulnerable and important places, two packets of ganja weighing six grams were traced by the sniffer dog.

Based on the detection, the accused, Sahil Ahmed, a 38-year-old resident of Dhangar Mohalla, Adilabad, was apprehended. Subsequently, a case was registered at Adilabad I-Town Police Station, and the accused was arrested.

The detection was made by Narcotics Detection Dog “Roma”, handled by Dog Handler P. Ramesh, Head Constable (HC 1524). The operation was carried out with the active participation of constable G. Sridhar and home guard Laxman of Adilabad I-Town Police Station, working under the direct guidance of the SP, Adilabad.

Despite the ganja being sealed and concealed in the trouser pocket of the accused, the narcotics detection dog was able to identify the presence of the contraband from a considerable distance, highlighting the remarkable olfactory power of these dogs.

Telangana State has 38 Narcotics Detection Dogs (NDDs), the highest number in India. Every unit officer regularly deploys NDDs to sanitize the surroundings of schools and colleges and for checks at bus stations, railway stations, marketplaces, and other busy public places. These highly trained dogs play a vital role in detecting concealed narcotic substances and act as a strong deterrent against drug trafficking and abuse.

The exceptional scent-detection capability of Narcotics Detection Dogs has been demonstrated on several occasions.

In a notable instance last year, a narcotics detection dog deployed at Kazipet Railway Station, Warangal, pulled its handler to a residential house nearly 100 metres away, where a ganja plant was found growing in a flower pot on the rooftop.

In another instance at Kazipet Railway Station, a Narcotics Detection Dog alerted near a concealed bag at the end of Platform No.1, leading to the recovery of 4 kg of ganja.