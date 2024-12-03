Nargis Fakhri’s sister reportedly arrested for murdering boyfriend, his friend

Mumbai: ‘Rockstar’ actress Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya Fakhri has been arrested for murdering her former 35-year-old -boyfriend Edward Jacobs, and his friend Anastasia Ettienne, according to media reports.

As per the Queens District Attorney of New York, Aliya, 43, at 6.20 AM reached the garage, where Jacobs and Ettienne were sleeping. She shouted out loud “You’re all going to die today,” before setting fire to the two-story garage.

According to reports, Ettienne, who was alerted by the fire, ran downstairs to check before going back up to wake Jacobs. The fire covered the building and the two weren’t couldn’t escape and died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

As per media reports, Jacobs had broken up with Aliya around a year ago, but she still attempted to pursue him. The New York Post quoted Jacobs’ mother, “Like any other person that is being rejected, he was letting her know like ‘I’m done with you.”

Nargis is yet to make a comment on the incident.

The actress’ mother, however, denied the claims, saying: “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody,” according to multiple news outlets.

Nargis’ sister faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted and has to return to court on December 9.

Nargis came to prominence in India with the 2011 romantic drama film “Rockstar” starring Ranbir Kapoor. She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller Madras Cafe, “Main Tera Hero”, “Dishoom”, “Azhar”, “Banjo” and “Housefull 3”.

She will next be seen in “Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit”, an upcoming Indian Telugu-language historical action adventure film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna. Set in the 17th century Mughal Empire, the film depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, played by Pawan Kalyan.It also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Nora Fatehi.

She will also be seen in the fifth installment of the “Housefull” franchise, starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff to name a few.