Nashik man kills 80-year-old mother ‘out of boredom’

The accused had a history of mental health issues.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th October 2025 5:58 pm IST
Representational Image of crime scene
Representational Image

In a shocking incident, a 58-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Nashik district allegedly strangled his 80-year-old mother to death because “he was getting bored.”

Arvind Murli Dhar Patil from Shivajinagar strangled his mother, Yashodabai Murli Dhar Patil, at their residence on Tuesday. The case came to light when he surrendered before the police saying, “I was bored, so I killed my mother. Now arrest me.”

Stunned police officers immediately arrested Pati. They recovered the elderly woman’s body from his residence.

The accused had a history of mental health issues. His wife left him due to his condition, police said.

The Nashik Road police have registered a case and are further investigating.

