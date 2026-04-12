Nashik MNC case: Bandi Sanjay urges Telangana DGP to meet IT firm heads

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday urged the Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy to convene an immediate meeting with heads of major IT companies, especially HR teams, in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and “forced religious conversion” at the office of an IT firm in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The Minister of State for Home said that after the Nashik case, Telangana “cannot remain silent” and wait for a similar incident.

Noting that Hyderabad has lakhs of IT employees, he said workplaces must be safe spaces for careers, not sites of coercion, harassment, religious targeting, exploitation or pressure.

In a post on X, Sanjay Kumar claimed that many employees were already sharing incidents from offices on social media and urged authorities not to ignore these warning signs.

After the Nashik corporate jihad case, Telangana cannot sit silent and wait for its turn.



Hyderabad has lakhs of IT employees. Their workplace must be for careers, not coercion, harassment, religious targeting, exploitation or secret pressure networks.



I urge Telangana DGP for… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) April 12, 2026

“I urge the Telangana DGP to hold an immediate meeting with all major IT company heads, especially HR teams. Put strict accountability in place. No complaint should be buried. No victim should be isolated. No management should look away,” he said.

He also urged company heads, HR personnel and managers to prioritise employee safety and dignity, encourage open reporting and address every concern with seriousness and fairness.

Nashik MNC case

At least six persons have been arrested after women employees at a Multi-National Company here filed complaints of mental and sexual harassment, police said on April 8.

The police have arrested seven people, including the company’s woman HR manager, who was produced in court on Friday and was remanded to police custody till April 13. Six accused who were arrested earlier were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Friday said that a special investigation team is probing into the allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at a multinational company (MNC) in Nashik, stressing that stringent punishment will be handed to those found responsible.

The minister alleged that the victims had been forced to offer namaz, eat beef, and that attempts had been made to convert them.

“Some senior employees, including women, did not take any action despite complaints. A case has been filed against them. The inquiry is underway. I think the involvement of some more people will also come to light in this,” he said.