Nashik TCS case: SIT files second chargesheet in connection with 8 FIRs

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case has filed its second chargesheet in a Nashik court.

The chargesheet concerns eight FIRs registered at Mumbai Naka police station here under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Raza Rafiq Memon, Shahrukh Husain Shaukat Qureshi, Ashwini Ashok Chainani, Tausif Bilal Attar, Shafi Bhikan Sheikh, Danish Ejaz Sheikh, Nida Ejaz Khan, among others, officials said.

The chargesheet was filed in the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate here on Thursday, they added.

On May 22, the SIT had submitted a 1500-page chargesheet in the lone case registered at Deolali Camp police station against Danish Ejaz Sheikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaz Khan and Matin Majid Patel under BNS and the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Atrocities Prevention) Act.

The SIT was formed after several women employees at the Nashik unit of the IT major made allegations of exploitation, attempt at forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment.

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The complainants claimed the accused were targeting employees through a Whatsapp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food. Some victims also alleged that they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols.

Meanwhile, police have questioned All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen corporator Mateen Patel, accused of giving shelter to the accused Nida Khan while she was evading arrest. He was questioned for around nine hours on May 25 and has been summoned to the police station again on June 1, an official said.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.