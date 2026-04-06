Hyderabad: Natasa Stankovic has once again become the talk of social media after sharing unexpected pictures from Vadodara. The actress was seen spending time with her ex-husband Hardik Pandya’s family, leaving fans surprised.

Visit to Vadodara goes viral

Natasa recently visited Hardik Pandya’s residence in Vadodara and met his mother, grandmother, and brother Krunal Pandya. She shared photos from the visit on her Instagram Stories, which quickly went viral.

Natasa Stankovic with Hardik Pandya's Mother pic.twitter.com/6pM9YmoRrp — chhavi💫 (@abeyarrrrrr) April 5, 2026

In the pictures, Natasa is seen smiling and enjoying time with the family. The warm bonding has caught everyone’s attention, especially after their divorce.

No one shows this side of the Pandya family the way Hardik Pandya’s family cares for Natasa Stankovic.



Natasa Stankovic with Hardik Pandya’s mother, grandmother, and sister❤️ pic.twitter.com/LKzRsSitn0 — Amar💫 (@KUNGFU_PANDYA_0) April 5, 2026

Netizens react, reunion buzz grows

Soon after the photos surfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions. While some wondered if the former couple might reunite, others praised Natasa for maintaining a good relationship with her ex-husband’s family.

Bond remains strong despite divorce

Natasa and Hardik parted ways in 2024 after four years of marriage. Despite this, they continue to co-parent their son and appear to share mutual respect.

Her recent visit shows that her connection with the Pandya family is still intact. She looked relaxed and happy, which fans have appreciated.

What’s next?

There is no official confirmation about any reunion between the two. Reports suggest that Hardik has moved on in his personal life, while Natasa is focusing on her career and motherhood.