National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2023 8:33 pm IST
National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100
New Delhi: Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon during the inauguration of a national conclave on 'Mann ki Baat @100', in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the concluding session at the National Conclave on ‘Mann Ki Baat @100’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Boxer Nikhat Zareen during the National Conclave on ‘Mann Ki Baat @100’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Actor Aamir Khan speaks during an interaction session at the National Conclave on ‘Mann Ki Baat @100’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and greets former IPS officer Kiran Bedi during the inauguration of a national conclave on ‘Mann ki Baat @100’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon with music composer Ricky Kej during the inauguration of a national conclave on ‘Mann ki Baat @100’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon with music composer Ricky Kej during the inauguration of a national conclave on ‘Mann ki Baat @100’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2023 8:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button