New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the concluding session at the National Conclave on 'Mann Ki Baat @100', in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Boxer Nikhat Zareen during the National Conclave on 'Mann Ki Baat @100', in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Actor Aamir Khan speaks during an interaction session at the National Conclave on 'Mann Ki Baat @100', in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and greets former IPS officer Kiran Bedi during the inauguration of a national conclave on 'Mann ki Baat @100', in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon with music composer Ricky Kej during the inauguration of a national conclave on 'Mann ki Baat @100', in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon with music composer Ricky Kej during the inauguration of a national conclave on 'Mann ki Baat @100', in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)