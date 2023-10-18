National Film Awards: Winners Alia, Kriti, Allu Arjun pose with President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: The 69th National Film Awards took place at the Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu who conferred the winners with the prestigious awards.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won Best Actress awards while Allu Arjun bagged Best Actor award. Actor R Madhavan’s directorial ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ won top honour at the event. SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ swept six awards at the ceremony.

Members from the Indian film industry were present at the ceremony. The winners not only received awards from President Murmu but also interacted with her and posed with her for pictures.

Here’s a group picture of all the winners with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Alia’s husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor can also be seen striking a pose in the picture.

Take a look at some more pictures from the ceremony.

National Film Awards are the most prestigious awards, which are announced annually to honour the best filmmaking talent across the country. According to the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the National Film Awards “aim at encouraging the production of films of aesthetic and technical excellence and social relevance.”