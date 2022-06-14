National Herald case: Congress leaders detained

New Delhi: Police detain Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala during a protest march outside the AICC headquarters ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's second appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Police detain Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi during a protest march outside the AICC headquarters ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s second appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Police detain Congress leader Harish Rawat during a protest march outside the AICC headquarters ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s second appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: A Congress worker cries as she is detained by the police during a protest march outside the AICC headquarters ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s second appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

