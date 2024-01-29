National Newspaper Day: India celebrates 244 years of print media

Newspapers and other print media are still remain the unwavering symbols of media and society in the era of digital media. Nothing compares to the relaxing sound of pages turning or the physical appeal of a fresh broadsheet, even in the face of profound changes in the information landscape.

India observes National Newspaper Day on January 29 each year to commemorate the launch of the first newspaper in the country in 1780. For the Indian journalistic community as a whole and the Newspaper Society of India, this day is important. It pays homage to the advancements in journalism and the press over time.

History of print media

James Augustine Hicky established the first newspaper, known as the Bengal Gazette or Hicky’s Gazette, on January 29, 1780. Popular among British soldiers, this two-page weekly newspaper served as an inspiration for subsequent Indian periodicals.

In November of the same year, the publication of the Indian Gazette by Messer B Messinck and Peter Read began. Other newspapers that followed were the Calcutta Gazette in 1784, The Bengal Journal in 1785, and the Madras Courier by Richard Johnson in 1785.

British rule had a big impact on India’s early newspapers, which provided ads but also restricted the autonomy of such publications. As a result, the publications lacked credibility and good journalism.

Recognising the potential influence of newspapers, social reformer Raja Rammohan Roy launched a weekly Bengali journal named Sambad Kaumudi in 1821. This publication, which addressed issues of local, political, religious, and moral concern, reflected Indian discontent with British authority.

Newspapers used to inspire the people of the country to rebel against the British and achieve independence. Modern ideas of democracy, freedom, equality, and patriotism were disseminated through the media.

Advancement in Indian newspapers

The newspaper industry expanded quickly in the 20th century, creating jobs and drawing in more readers. Its original goals included advocating social change and promoting nationalism, but as technology advanced, it shifted its focus to being profitable.

Democracy depends on having access to information, and the media in India is a major source of this access. As of March 2022, there were about 146,000 registered publications in the newspaper category. Print media has been an essential part of the democratic system. According to Press in India, there has been a 1.05% increase in the total registered publishing over the years.

Between December 2019 and March 2020, Dainik Jagran was the top Indian publication, according to the Indian Readership Survey. During the poll period, the daily had the largest audience in the nation, with over 68 million readers. Dainik Bhaskar came in second, with over 52 million readers.

Tanushree Basuroy, a research specialist, estimates that the print sector in India will be worth around 250 billion Indian rupees in 2022. By 2025, it is anticipated to surpass 279 billion rupees, representing a compound annual growth of almost 3%.

Print media is still expanding, giving individuals the ability to engage in democratic and nation-building processes and make educated decisions, even in the face of the growth of audio, visual, and digital media.