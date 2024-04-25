National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Russia

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2024 3:34 pm IST
Ajot Doval in Russia
St Petersburg: NSA Ajit Doval in a group photo with other officials at the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, in St Petersburg. (PTI Photo)
St Petersburg: NSA Ajit Doval in a bilateral meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, in St Petersburg. (PTI Photo)
St Petersburg: NSA Ajit Doval in a bilateral meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, in St Petersburg. (PTI Photo)
St Petersburg: NSA Ajit Doval in a bilateral meeting with Celso Amorim, Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil on the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, in St Petersburg. (PTI Photo)
St Petersburg: NSA Ajit Doval in a bilateral meeting with Celso Amorim, Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil on the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, in St Petersburg. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2024 3:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button