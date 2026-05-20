Nationwide chemists’ strike today against online sale of medicines

New Delhi: Chemists across the country have called for a nationwide strike on Wednesday, May 20, to protest against online pharmacies and the growing sale of medicines through digital platforms.

The agitation, led by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), is expected to disrupt medicine supply, with more than 1.24 million private medical stores likely to remain closed.

Chemists’ associations have alleged that several e-pharmacy platforms are selling medicines without adequate regulatory oversight. They claim that prescriptions are often not properly verified and that norms governing the storage and delivery of medicines are not strictly followed, raising concerns over patient safety and quality control.

The protesting groups have warned that the unchecked expansion of online medicine sales could increase the risk of counterfeit drugs, medication misuse, and the unauthorised sale of prescription medicines.

Pharmacists have flagged issues such as the easy availability of narcotics and Schedule H drugs online without adequate checks, which they say is contributing to misuse and societal harm.

According to pharmacy professionals, traditional chemists operate under strict provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which mandate prescription verification and limit the quantity of medicines dispensed.

In contrast, they claim that e-pharmacies often lack such safeguards.

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Ravi Kumar, associated with the Bihar Chemists and Druggists Association, emphasised that uniform regulations should apply to both online and offline pharmacies to ensure patient safety.

Prasanna Kumar Singh, President of the Bihar Chemists and Druggists Association, said that many medicines require strict temperature-controlled storage (cold chain), which is often compromised during online delivery via courier services.

He warned that such lapses can reduce the efficacy of medicines and, in some cases, make them harmful.

Meanwhile, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras will remain operational, ensuring uninterrupted access to medicines.

The decision was taken by the PMBJK Retailer Association, which announced on Tuesday that Jan Aushadhi Kendras will continue to function, particularly at major hospitals such as AIIMS and Patna Medical College and Hospital, to avoid inconvenience to patients.