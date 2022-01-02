Nausea, loss of appetite may be new symptoms of Omicron

London: While the Omicron variant is considered to be “mild”, the new symptoms include nausea and loss of appetite, according to a Zoe Covid app study.

According to the UK’s NHS, the symptoms of coronavirus generally include “a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste”, the Daily Express reported.

However, some people have had nausea and a loss of appetite – symptoms that are not usually associated with Covid.

According to Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, these are common symptoms in those who tend to be double-jabbed or even boosted.

“Quite a few of them had nausea, slight temperature, sore throats and headaches,” he was quoted as saying.

The four most common symptoms of the omicron variant are cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose, according to a CDC analysis of the first 43 cases investigated in the US. In some cases, vomiting has also been reported as a symptom among those with the variant, the report said.

Recent preliminary studies have stated that Omicron appears to be “milder” than the Delta variant wave.

People infected are between 40 and 70 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospitals.

Research from an Imperial College London study and Scottish paper Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid-19, states that people with Omicron are 15 to 20 per cent less likely to need hospital treatment.

They are 40 to 45 per cent less likely to require an overnight stay in hospital.