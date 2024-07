Thane: A man was arrested on Thursday, July 18, for allegedly sodomising a 7-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai, a police official said.

The accused, identified as Akshay Gaikwad (26), took the boy to an under-construction building on July 17 and had unnatural sex with him, the Khandeshwar police station official said.

Gaikwad was arrested under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the boy’s parents lodged a complaint, he said.