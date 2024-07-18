UP: Hindu priest vandalises Ganesh’s idol, blames 2 Muslim men

The priest had an enmity between him and families of the two men.

UP: Ganesh's idol broken, Hindu priest blames two Muslim man as culprits
The broken Ganesha idol

A Hindu priest was arrested after he damaged an idol of Lord Ganesha and put the blame on two Muslim men in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthmnagar district.

According to police, the priest Kricharam approached them claiming that two Muslim men – Mannan and Sonu – had vandalised the temple and broken an idol of Lord Ganesha.

A case was registered and while investigating, police learnt from three children who were playing near the temple that it was Kricharam who broke the idol and not the two Muslim men.

The priest later confessed it was he who broke the idol. He said that due to the enmity of him and the families of Sonu and Mannan, he decided to act this way.

The Hindu priest has been booked for attempting to create communal tensions in the area.

