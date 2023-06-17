Navigating the Complexities of Muslim Identity in India

By Chhaya Jindal & Moumita Barman

In a recent discussion named “New Challenges to the Indian Muslims: Beyond Citizenship Concern” hosted by The Centre of Development Policy and Practice, Hilal Ahmed shed light on his thought-provoking work titled “Muslim Imaginations of Islam in India.” This enlightening event provided valuable insights into the complexities of Muslim identity in India.

In this column, we aim to unravel the intricacies of Muslim identity and share the key points discussed during this insightful session.

Unmasking the Muslim Identity

During the session, Hilal Ahmed took us on a journey to understand the multifaceted nature of Muslim identity in India. Through his research and expertise, he challenged conventional beliefs and highlighted the disparities between religious identities based on Islamic texts and the lived experiences of Indian Muslims.

Questioning conventional beliefs

One significant aspect is the need to question conventional beliefs surrounding Muslim religiosity in India. The recent findings of the Pew Research poll on religion in India challenged deeply ingrained stereotypes. Contrary to the assumption that Muslims are inherently more devout than Hindus, the poll revealed a rise in ritualistic devotion among Indian Muslims. This shift is believed to be influenced by prevailing Hindutva agendas, as highlighted by Mr. Ahmed.

Additionally, the poll also revealed that an overwhelming majority of Muslims in India (approximately 95%) express a strong sense of pride in their Indian identity. Additionally, they exhibit considerable enthusiasm for Indian culture, with approximately 85% agreeing that while Indian people may have their flaws, Indian culture is superior to other cultures.

This highlights their unwavering attachment to and appreciation for the diverse cultural tapestry that defines India, emphasizing that their pride transcends any divisions or differences that may arise.

Peering into Muslim politicophobia

The concept of Muslim politicophobia which is an extreme fear and aversion towards Islam and prejudice against Muslims. Although India as a diverse nation, is home to a substantial Muslim population, Muslims have often faced challenges in political spheres, leading to a sense of apprehension and skepticism.

Factors such as historical marginalization, perceptions of discrimination, and communal tensions have contributed to this political phobia among Indian Muslims.

This phenomenon gained momentum among political parties in India after the tragic events of 9/11. The discussion highlighted three distinct characteristics of Muslim politicophobia, each contributing to the complex narrative of Indian Muslims.

The first characteristic was the unfortunate association of the Indian Muslim identity with international so called ‘Islamic terrorism.’ This association perpetuates the misperception that Muslims are inherently linked to violent events, despite the majority being peace-loving individuals.

One ought to understand that acts of terrorism committed by individuals or groups claiming to be motivated by Islamic extremism are isolated incidents and do not represent the beliefs, values, or aspirations of the broader Indian Muslim community. Such acts should be condemned unequivocally, but it is essential to separate the actions of a few extremists from the beliefs and identities of millions of peaceful Muslims.

Furthermore, there is a prevalent belief that Muslim voters strategically target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to assert their political influence. This perception breeds apprehension towards Muslims actively participating in politics, casting a shadow on their democratic rights.

Lastly, Ahmed shed light on the portrayal of Indian Muslims as a politically aware and motivated group, often referred to as “Siyasi Muslims.” There are concerns that they seek to impose Sharia law and engage in a so-called “population jihad,” insinuating a deliberate effort to outnumber Hindus. These notions contribute to anxieties surrounding the implementation of a universal civil code and anti-conversion legislation.

Unveiling the reality

The insights shared during this discussion prompt us to challenge preconceived notions and foster a nuanced understanding of Muslim religious practices and social dynamics in India.

Hence, it is crucial to note that Indian Muslims, like any other community, are diverse in their beliefs, practices, and political ideologies. They are as varied in their aspirations, professions, and contributions to society as any other religious or ethnic group in India. It is essential to recognize and respect the individuality and diversity within the Indian Muslim community and not to make sweeping generalizations or assumptions about their association with terrorism.

Promoting understanding, dialogue, and empathy can help bridge gaps, challenge stereotypes, and foster harmonious coexistence among different religious and ethnic communities in India. It is essential to reject stereotypes and prejudices, and instead, foster an environment of inclusivity, respect, and appreciation for the rich diversity that Indi