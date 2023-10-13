Navratri 2023: 10 Best Dandiya events and parties in Hyderabad

Navratri 2023: Top 10 Dandiya events and parties in Hyderabad
Get ready to dance, twirl, and immerse yourself in the festive fervour (Image Source: Google)

Hyderabad: Navratri, one of India‘s most cherished festivals, is just around the corner, and the spirit of celebration is in the air. It is set to begin on October 15 and will end on October 24. One of the highlights of Navratri is the energetic and colourful Dandiya and Garba dance that brings people together in a joyous celebration.

If you’re in Hyderabad and looking for the ultimate Dandiya and Garba experience, we’ve got you covered! We have compiled a list of the top, best, and most talked-about spots for unforgettable Dandiya and Garba night experiences. Get ready to dance, twirl, and immerse yourself in the festive fervour at these vibrant venues where the beats are lively and the spirit is infectious.

Top 10 Dandiya, Garba Events In Hyderabad

1. Disco Dandiya Nights 2023

  • Location — The Park Hotel, Somajiguda
  • Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23
  • Price — Rs 499 onwards

2. Rangtaali 2023

  • Location — Classic Convention Centre, Shamshabad
  • Dates — Oct 16 to Oct 24
  • Prices — Rs 499 onwards

3. Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav

  • Location — SS Convention Centre, Shamshabad
  • Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23
  • Price — Rs 500 onwards

4. Dandiya Nights 2023

  • Location — Sandhya Convention, Gachibowli
  • Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23
  • Prices — Rs 299 onwards

5. Celebrity Dandiya Nights

  • Location — Flipside, Nanakaramguda
  • Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 24
  • Prices — Rs 149 onwards

6. Dandiya Raas Utsav 2023

  • Location — Imperial Gardens, Secunderabad
  • Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23
  • Prices — Rs 249 onwards

7. SK Navratri Utsav-Hyderabad Biggest Dandiya Dhamal

  • Location — Malla Reddy Gardens, Secunderabad
  • Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 24
  • Prices — Rs 199 onwards

8. Navkar Navratri Utsav 2023

  • Location — Begumpet Hockey Stadium
  • Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23
  • Prices — Rs 299 onwards

9. Navratri Dandiya Nights

  • Location — Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills
  • Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23
  • Prices — Rs 199 onwards

10. Hyderabad Biggest Navratri Utsav 2023

  • Location — Classic Gardens, Secunderabad
  • Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23
  • Prices — Rs 199 onwards

Navratri is a time to come together, celebrate, and create unforgettable memories. Make sure to mark these vibrant Dandiya and Garba night venues in Hyderabad on your calendar and experience the magic of Navratri 2023 in a grand and joyous way!

