Navratri 2023: 10 Best Dandiya events and parties in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Navratri, one of India‘s most cherished festivals, is just around the corner, and the spirit of celebration is in the air. It is set to begin on October 15 and will end on October 24. One of the highlights of Navratri is the energetic and colourful Dandiya and Garba dance that brings people together in a joyous celebration.

If you’re in Hyderabad and looking for the ultimate Dandiya and Garba experience, we’ve got you covered! We have compiled a list of the top, best, and most talked-about spots for unforgettable Dandiya and Garba night experiences. Get ready to dance, twirl, and immerse yourself in the festive fervour at these vibrant venues where the beats are lively and the spirit is infectious.

Top 10 Dandiya, Garba Events In Hyderabad

1. Disco Dandiya Nights 2023

Image Source: Book My Show

Location — The Park Hotel, Somajiguda

Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23

Price — Rs 499 onwards

2. Rangtaali 2023

Image Source: Book My Show

Location — Classic Convention Centre, Shamshabad

Dates — Oct 16 to Oct 24

Prices — Rs 499 onwards

3. Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav

Image Source: Book My Show

Location — SS Convention Centre, Shamshabad

Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23

Price — Rs 500 onwards

4. Dandiya Nights 2023

Image Source: Book My Show

Location — Sandhya Convention, Gachibowli

Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23

Prices — Rs 299 onwards

5. Celebrity Dandiya Nights

Image Source: Book My Show

Location — Flipside, Nanakaramguda

Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 24

Prices — Rs 149 onwards

6. Dandiya Raas Utsav 2023

Image Source: Book My Show

Location — Imperial Gardens, Secunderabad

Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23

Prices — Rs 249 onwards

7. SK Navratri Utsav-Hyderabad Biggest Dandiya Dhamal

Image Source: Book My Show

Location — Malla Reddy Gardens, Secunderabad

Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 24

Prices — Rs 199 onwards

8. Navkar Navratri Utsav 2023

Image Source: Book My Show

Location — Begumpet Hockey Stadium

Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23

Prices — Rs 299 onwards

9. Navratri Dandiya Nights

Image Source: Book My Show

Location — Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills

Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23

Prices — Rs 199 onwards

10. Hyderabad Biggest Navratri Utsav 2023

Image Source: Book My Show

Location — Classic Gardens, Secunderabad

Dates — Oct 15 to Oct 23

Prices — Rs 199 onwards

Navratri is a time to come together, celebrate, and create unforgettable memories. Make sure to mark these vibrant Dandiya and Garba night venues in Hyderabad on your calendar and experience the magic of Navratri 2023 in a grand and joyous way!