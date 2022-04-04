Nawab Malik’s jail custody extended till April 18

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 4th April 2022 9:48 pm IST
Nawab Malik (ANI)

Mumbai: A special court here on Monday extended the judicial custody of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik till April 18 in connection with a money laundering case.

Malik (62) was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The NCP leader was in ED’s custody till March 7 and was later sent to jail under judicial custody till March 21 which was later extended till April 4.

On Monday, Malik was produced before a special court designated to hear cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and his judicial custody was extended till April 18 by Judge R N Rokade.

The minister has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Bombay High Court which had rejected his interim application seeking immediate release from jail.

