Nawaz continues to be in PM’s race

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th February 2024 11:11 am IST
Pak court confirms Sharif's bail in Toshakhana case; Punjab govt suspends his sentence in Al-Azizia case
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.

Islamabad: PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who had expressed his wish to become the Prime Minister for the fourth time prior to the February 8 polls, is still not out of the Prime Minsiter’s race, local media reported.

“The party is yet to finalise its candidate for premiership. Communication with coalition partners is ongoing and it will be decided with their consultation,” Party spokesperson and Nawaz’s daughter Marriyum Aurangzeb told a private TV channel.

Even as hectic parleys are on for who will be the Prime Ministerial candidate of the party, many within the Maryam Nawaz camp are of the view why cannot Nawaz be the one, Dawn reported.

On party leader Khwaja Asif’s remark that Shehbaz Sharif and not his elder brother Nawaz will be PML(N)’s prime ministerial candidate, Marriyum said it is the personal view of the leader and not the party.

