Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz hold ‘positive’ meeting with Saudi Crown Prince

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a media report.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the current issues being faced by Pakistan and the solutions to them in detail, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the meeting between former Prime Minister Sharif and the Crown Prince was positive.

Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are currently in Saudi Arabia where they performed Umrah along with their other family members.

The Sharif family reached Saudi Arabia on April 11. The PML-N chief is visiting Saudi Arabia after six years, Geo News reported.

Sources told The News that Sharif had initially planned to stay in Saudi Arabia till April 26, but his son Hussain Nawaz and his family had requested him to prolong his stay in Jeddah at his residence.

According to sources, Sharif might also hold a meeting with the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, in Jeddah.

Earlier this month, sources had claimed Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited Sharif who is considered closer to the royal family and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the Kingdom to perform Umrah as a gesture of goodwill, Geo News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif had told the lower house of the Parliament earlier this month that Saudi Arabia has provided another $2 billion to Pakistan in order to bolster the country’s foreign exchange reserves, The Express Tribune reported.

In January, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, had met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries.