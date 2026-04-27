Who is Shora Siddiqui and why is she trending on Google?

Mumbai: Starkids in India enjoy the spotlight just as much as their famous parents. Growing up under constant public attention, they often become paparazzi favourites, with even their smallest appearances turning into viral moments. From casual outings to high-profile events, their presence alone is enough to spark conversations online.

One such name currently making waves is Shora Siddiqui, daughter of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Despite only a handful of public appearances, Shora has already taken over news headlines, leaving many curious about the reason behind her sudden popularity.

Shora has been trending on Google since Monday morning. Let’s have a look at why?

The buzz around her came shortly after Nawazuddin opened up about his daughter in a candid interview. He revealed that 16-year-old Shora is extremely passionate about acting, though interestingly, she hasn’t watched many of his films. In fact, the actor shared that she often critiques him especially when it comes to his dancing skills.

Speaking in an interview with Zoom, Nawazuddin said that while he has delivered several critically acclaimed performances, his daughter doesn’t hold back from pointing out his flaws. He humorously admitted that Shora constantly tells him not to dance, calling him a “poor dancer.” Her brutally honest feedback, he joked, has completely “destroyed” his confidence when it comes to dancing.

He added, “All daughters are straightforward with their fathers. She hasn’t watched many of my films. She might have watched Gangs of Wasseypur discreetly. But she keeps criticising me for my dance.”

Shora, who is the daughter of Nawazuddin and his estranged wife Aaliya, is already taking serious steps towards her dream. In an earlier interaction with Film Companion, the actor revealed that she independently enrolled herself in a performing arts course. He recalled how she approached her teacher with determination, saying she wanted to learn acting.

Her growing popularity isn’t just because of her lineage. Shora grabbed attention earlier when a video of her performing an intense acting scene in English went viral, with many praising her as a natural performer. Some even drew comparisons with actors like Radhika Apte. She has reportedly trained at reputed institutions like London’s West End Stage.

There have also been reports linking her to a potential project with singer Arijit Singh as a director, though for now, she remains focused on her education while occasionally making headlines for her appearances and candid bond with her father.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the horror-comedy Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Main Actor Nahi Hoon, Noorani Chehra, and Tumbbad 2, continuing his diverse run in Bollywood.