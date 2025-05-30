Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a true inspiration for anyone who dreams of making it big in Bollywood purely through talent and hard work. From playing uncredited roles in the background to now headlining major films, Nawaz has carved a unique space for himself in the Hindi film industry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Net Worth in 2025

The actor’s journey has not only earned him immense respect as one of Bollywood’s finest performers, but it has also translated into impressive financial success. As of 2025, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estimated net worth is between Rs 160 to Rs 200 crore. His income streams include films, brand endorsements, and personal investments.

Inside his dream home that tells his story

Thanks to his consistent efforts, Nawaz now owns a lavish bungalow in Mumbai’s Yari Road, Versova. What makes this house even more special is that it’s a recreation of his childhood home from Budhana, Uttar Pradesh. The actor named the bungalow after his father, ‘Nawab’, and personally worked on its design.

When constructed, the home was valued at over Rs 12 crore, but with real estate prices booming, its current worth is undoubtedly much higher.

The mansion is spread across multiple floors and features seven spacious bedrooms, two large dining rooms, an in-house theatre, a private gym, and lush green gardens. The interiors reflect a blend of modern luxury and Nawaz’s rooted personality, with minimalistic aesthetics and elegant touches.

The terrace and balconies feature traditional jaali patterns, giving a regal vibe to the home. The actor even revealed that the terrace is his favourite corner in the house.

What’s Next for Nawaz?

On the professional front, Nawaz was last seen in Zee5’s Costao, a film that received mixed reviews, though his performance stood out once again. He will next be seen in Netflix’s highly anticipated sequel, Raat Akeli Hai 2, continuing his streak of strong, intense roles.