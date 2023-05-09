Nawazuddin Siddiqui hints at quitting acting? Read his statement

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has proved that he is one of the best actors in India by playing different roles, is making headlines for quite a time because of his personal life. The actor is involved in a legal fight with his wife and other family members and a lot of blame game was covered by media outlets from past three months about his life. Nawazuddin Siddiqui who enjoys a massive fan following has recently made a shocking revelation by hinting that he might leave acting and everything and become a monk.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is promoting his rom-com Jogira Sara Ra Ra says that he would rather prefer quitting the industry than be stereotyped in a particular role. The actor said this during the trailer launch event of ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. He also opened up about his 20 years of journey in the film industry and how he has evolved as an actor. His statement about a monk left his fans in shock and his future plans are being widely discussed on social media platforms.

The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor stated: “You learn everyday, it’s a new experience which helps enhance your craft. I can’t act the way I used to 20 years ago because today I carry the experience of those many years.”

He added, “It’s important to evolve constantly and with experience, your acting also changes. I can’t be stuck. If someone tells me that they’ll make me a superstar but I’ll have to do just one kind of role, I’ll shoot myself. I’ll quickly get bored, quit it and join some other field.”

In an interview with India TV, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also said, “A man advocates for himself throughout his life, becomes a judge for others, and gives judgment. I want to become a monk. He said, “Mai monk hota ofcourse. Mai shayad chala bhi jau, aapko pta bhi chalega. Haan mujhe bda acha lagega. Jahan par kuch ruhani ho, mujhe acha lagta hai hai wahan.”

Well, time will tell whether he will quit the industry and everything in future or not but currently his statement is what has made his fans anxious.

For the unversed, Nawaz’s upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra which is directed by Kushan Nanday is all set to release on May 12, 2023.