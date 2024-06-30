Nawazuddin Siddiqui: ‘My face misled, but i was never poor’

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made a significant mark in Indian cinema with his versatile acting skills. Known for his roles in films like Black Friday, Dev D, Ghoomketu, Bombay Talkies, and many more, he has become a beloved actor. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming film Rautu Ka Raaz.

Struggles and Success

In a recent interview, Nawazuddin shared his journey and struggles. He revealed that although he did not come from a financially challenged background, he chose to work as a watchman. This decision stemmed from his desire to be independent and not take money from his family. Nawazuddin said, “My face might look like that of a poor person, but I was never poor. I worked as a chowkidar to fulfill my needs because I didn’t want to take money from home. There was always some money at home, but I wanted to be independent while pursuing my passion for acting without telling my family.”

He added that his parents were always willing to support him financially. They would often offer him money, wondering why he never asked for any and being unaware of his acting endeavors.

During a house tour with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin reflected on his early struggles. He mentioned that he has no regrets about his past. He appreciates those challenging times because he was surrounded by people who shared his beliefs. Nawazuddin emphasized that one should never regret the past and should find joy in both tough and successful times.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin was recently seen in the crime thriller Rautu Ka Raaz. The film, directed by Anand Surapur and produced by Phat Phish Records, Umesh Kr Bansal, Zee Studios, and Chintu Srivastava, also stars Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar, and Narayani Shastri. Streaming on Zee5 from June 28.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s journey is an inspiration to many, showcasing his dedication, hard work, and passion for acting. His story reminds us that determination and self-belief can lead to success, no matter the obstacles.