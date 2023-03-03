Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, children thrown out of bungalow -Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently in trouble as his wife has blamed him for rape and domestic violence. The actor had earlier left the home to avoid any confrontation but after his wife, Aaliya continuously accused him of misbehaviour and other charges. The actor’s wife has filed a case against him too but in the latest development, his estranged wife has now claimed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not just stopped her entry into their house, but has also left their children homeless.

Aaliyah shared a video on her Instagram in which she claims that Nawazuddin has abandoned her along with their daughter and a son. She is seen saying that she was not expecting such an act from her husband. She claims in the video that she along with her children have been restricted from entering Nawazuddin’s bungalow. Her daughter can also be seen crying in the video. Aaliya claims that she has only Rs 81 left in her pocket and is unable to book a room in any hotel to stay for the night.



Captioning the video, she wrote, “This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children..when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently..but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in.. me and my children were bruetly left by this man to be on the road..(sic)”

The caption further read, “My daughter could not believe that her own father can do this to her and was howling and crying on the road.. thankfully one of my relatives took us in her one room house..this small mentality and this cruel planning of throwing me and my children out of the house and bringing us to the roads just shows how small this man Nawazuddin Siddiqui is..sharing three videos where you can see the reality of this man.(sic)”

She concluded by writing, “Don’t worry Nawazuddin Siddiqui you can not break me our my children ..I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails and I shall get it soon(sic)”

Watch video below.

However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was earlier a day ago too barred from entering his house to meet his ailing mother. In a video, that is being widely circulated on social media, Nawazuddin’s brother and caretaker can be seen stopping the actor from entering the bungalow.

We can see in the video that after Nawazuddin Siddiqui tries to enter his bungalow, a man then approaches him and says, “Aisa hai, dekho main tumhare sath kaam karta hun voh baat toh hai lekin filhal yeh ammi ka maamla hai. Voh hain bahut zyada stress mein. Abhi tumhari ex wife bhi aayi thi, bachche bhi aaye the. Bachchon tak toh theek tha ki bachche aa jayein koi dikkat nahi hai. Tumhari ex wife ko mana kar dia, abhi court mein chal raha hai. Toh mere khyal se abhi jitne ammi ki tabiyat theek ho, voh itne stress mein hain toh itne tumhara abhi na aao toh acha hai (I understand that I work with you but this is about Ammi. She is under a lot of stress. Your ex wife just came, kids too. Kids are fine, they can come but your ex-wife was not allowed to enter. The matter is still in court. I think until Ammi is unwell, she is in a lot of stress so it would be better if you don’t come).”

It is reported that the actor has come to see his ailing mother and he has to go back to Dehradun to resume shooting for his next project.