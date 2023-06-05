Nawazuddin was once dragged out by collar on movie sets, know why

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news for a while for the public brawls with his wife and film producer Aaliya Siddiqui. The actor, who started his career with small roles in movies, gained recognition for his mesmerising acting abilities.

Nawazuddin, while promoting his new movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra alongside his co-actor Neha Sharma, opened up about the mistreatment he faced on sets because he didn’t have the stature back then. He said, “Of course, thousands of times. Sometimes on set, I would ask the spot boy for water, and he’d completely ignore me. Then you’d have to get it yourself. A lot of productions here segregate the cast and crew during meal times. Junior artists eat separately, the supporting artists have their own space, and the main leads are also separated”.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Instagram)

The actor lauded Yash Raj Productions for maintaining equality among the cast and crew. He added how he was dragged by the collar in certain productions for trying to sit and eat with an A-lister of Bollywood. He said,

“On some productions, and I have to credit Yash Raj Films for also doing this, everybody eats together. But a lot of production houses have divisions. I would often try to eat where the main leads were eating, but I’d be dragged out by the collar. I was ego-driven, and I would get angry. I thought actors should be given more respect. And sometimes they’d let me through”.

Fans are expressing their disappointment about the whole issue. A user commented under the post “MUMBAI KA SABSE BADA GUTTER”. Some are also saying that the actor might be engaging in similar behaviour as he is a big star now. One user commented, “Aaj ye bhai bhi wahi karte honge.” another commented “Truth is even bitter When tables turn …”

The environment of Bollywood has always been considered based on the concepts of hierarchy and inequality. From nepotism to ill-treatment, outsiders face a lot on set. The big names make the artistic space inaccessible for the “ordinary” people as they play the favouritism game. Multiple actors have come out and spoken about the bullying and cornering they faced while working on productions.