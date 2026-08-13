Nawazuddin’s daughter Shora steals show during Naqaab US tour

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Naqaab has received an overwhelming response from audiences across its US tour, with the production becoming particularly special for the iconic father-daughter duo of Nawazuddin and Shora Siddiqui. While Nawazuddin continued to impress audiences with his performance, Shora’s debut on stage emerged as one of the most talked-about moments of the tour.

Across the different shows, audiences were quick to appreciate Shora’s performance, with one audience member calling her the “steal of the show” and another simply saying, “Daughter is just wonderful.” Her debut performance continued to draw praise, with one viewer sharing, “Shora did a really good job,” while another described it as, “Her debut performance was incredible and shora was amazing.”

The appreciation continued throughout the tour. One audience member said, “she did an excellent job,” while another expressed their enthusiasm by saying, “We wanted to see more, more, more.” The pride surrounding her debut was also evident, with a viewer sharing, “We are so proud of her.” Another audience member summed up their reaction simply with, “Amazing performance.”

The consistent appreciation for Shora added another memorable dimension to Naqaab, as audiences got to witness the father-daughter duo share the stage. For Shora, the tour marked an important first step into theatre, while for Nawazuddin, it became an experience that he says he will always cherish.

Reflecting on the journey, Nawazuddin shared on Instagram, “It has been an amazing experience; I learned and discovered so much during this journey. I will always be grateful for the immense love from the people and for making our show a hit. A huge thank you to everyone associated with our team!”.



With Nawazuddin’s powerful stage presence and Shora earning praise for her debut, Naqaab became more than just a theatre tour. It became a memorable father-daughter moment that audiences across the US embraced with warmth and admiration. Nawazuddin is gearing up for an exciting slate of upcoming projects, including Thamma 2, Tumbbad 2, House M.D, Blind Babu, and Section 108, further reinforcing his reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and compelling actors.