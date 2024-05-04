Nayanthara takes away BIG movie from Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Mumbai: Yash’s much-awaited movie ‘Toxic’ has been in the spotlight lately, with fans eagerly anticipating all updates about it. However, recent reports reveal a change in the cast that has left many disappointed. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was set to make her debut in South Indian cinema with this project, has stepped away from the film due to scheduling conflicts. She was slated to portray the role of a sister in the movie, sparking excitement among fans to see her alongside Yash.

Now, the question on everyone’s mind is: who will fill Kareena’s shoes in Toxic? Speculations suggest that Nayanthara, known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ and many other successful films, is being considered as Kareena’s replacement. Yes, you read that right!

Nayanthara Replaces Kareena Kapoor Khan In Toxic?

According to reports from Pinkvilla, Nayanthara has engaged in discussions with the director Geethu Mohandas and Yash regarding her potential role in the film. Impressed by the character written for her, Nayanthara may accept the offer, pending further negotiations.

If all goes according to plan, Nayanthara will soon join the cast of Toxic, marking a significant shift in the film’s lineup.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced under the banner of KVN Productions, ‘Toxic’ is dubbed as a ‘Fairy tale for grown-ups’ and promises an action-packed storyline. While reports suggest the inclusion of Kiara Advani in the cast, no official confirmation has been made yet. The film’s shooting is already underway, and it is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on April 10, 2025.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for further updates and an official announcement regarding the cast of Toxic.