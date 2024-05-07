‘Nazar is real’: Ranveer Singh deletes all wedding photos?

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are currently on cloud nine as they are expecting their first child soon. Fans went gaga when DP announced her pregnancy via Instagram post and also revealed that her due date is September 2024. However, amidst the excitement, a recent post by Instant Bollywood has left fans curious and shocked.

The post claims that Ranveer Singh has deleted all his wedding photos from his Instagram handle, triggering mixed responses from fans. While some speculate that he may have archived the photos just like his wife Deepika Padukone who removed all photos in 2021, others are concerned about the status of their marriage again. The sudden social media move comes amid DeepVeer’s babymoon trip.

Rumors of separation have begun circulating once again, prompting speculation about the couple’s relationship. However, given their impending parenthood, many find it hard to believe or even entertain such rumors.

Some fans have criticized the post, asserting that the couple’s social media choices should be respected and not subject to scrutiny.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a lavish ceremony at Italy’s Lake Como after years of dating. As fans eagerly await the arrival of their baby, the couple’s social media activity continues to be a topic of interest.