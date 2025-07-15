NCB busts African drug rings in Bengaluru; 9 kg meth seized, 3 arrested

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru, developed intelligence on African drug traffickers transporting drugs via bus and air from Delhi.

This led to the identification of two networks and resulted in the interception and arrest of three foreign nationals, along with the seizure of 7 kg and 2 kg of high-grade Methamphetamine at the Bangalore Bus Stand and Kempegowda International Airport, respectively, within a span of three days.

In the first operation, 7 kg of Methamphetamine was seized which was sourced from Delhi and transported by a female African national via bus through Mumbai to Bengaluru.

To evade detection, she travelled with a child to avoid suspicion. In a swift follow-up action, another female African national, who had arranged the contraband, was also apprehended.In the second operation, 2 kg of Methamphetamine was seized.

The contraband was sourced from Delhi, packed at a location in West Delhi, and concealed in the luggage of an African national who transported it to Bengaluru via a domestic flight.

Investigations revealed that the individual had entered India on a student or tourist visa but failed to return upon its expiry. Instead, she assumed a new identity by procuring a forged passport under a different nationality to evade detection and tracking by enforcement agencies.

Further, investigation in both the cases is underway.