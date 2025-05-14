NCB secures deportation of drug peddler from Dubai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully secured the deportation of a drug peddler who was hiding in Dubai. The case involves the seizure of LSD in commercial quantity from an accused involved in multiple drug trafficking cases.

On July 18, 2023, officers from the NCB Bangalore Zonal Unit seized 6.624 grams of LSD (400 blots) from a parcel originating from Mexico. Subsequent delivery operations led to the interception of two recipients, while another associate of the receivers remained absconding.

Investigations revealed that LSD was being trafficked from foreign countries by concealing it in books and magazines. After conducting a detailed investigation that included technical and financial analysis, authorities filed a complaint against the accused under Sections 8(c), 22(c), 23(c), 27A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation uncovered that the accused was also involved in an NDPS case registered at Madukkarai Police Station in Coimbatore and had been absconding in that case as well. Authorities issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him on January 24, 2025, to locate and apprehend him.

Through close coordination with Indian and international agencies, UAE law enforcement authorities located and detained the accused pursuant to the Red Corner Notice. After completing all necessary legal formalities, he was deported to India and is currently in NCB custody.