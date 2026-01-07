NCB seizes over 1K crore worth of drugs, arrests 994 traffickers in 2025

Hyderabad: Last year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 1, 33,965 kilograms of drugs valued at approximately Rs 1,980 crore across India.

According to the data released, 994 drug traffickers, including 25 foreign nationals, were arrested in 447 cases. During the year, 265 offenders were convicted in 131 cases, of whom 39 were awarded the maximum sentence of 20 years.

Multiple coordinated national and international operations resulted in major seizures of synthetic drugs and illegal pharmaceuticals. In Delhi, under Operation Crystal Fortress, 328 kilograms of high-quality methamphetamine were seized.

Under Operation Ketamelon, the NCB successfully busted one largest dark net drug syndicates in India. A total of 1,127 LSD blots, 131.66 grams of ketamine, and cryptocurrency worth Rs. 70 lakhs were seized.

Under Operation Med Max, an international pharmaceutical trafficking network spread across four continents and more than 10 countries was dismantled. At first, officials seized 3.7 kilograms of tramadol in Delhi, which subsequently exposed a massive network, based in India, supplying controlled medicines to the United States, Europe and Australia through encrypted platforms, drop-shipping models and cryptocurrency.

The Narcotics Control Bureau also busted six clandestine drug laboratories operating in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, seizing a cumulative amount of 110 kilograms of drugs, both finished products and substances under manufacture. These laboratories were mainly engaged in the illegal production of synthetic drugs such as mephedrone, alprazolam, ketamine, and similar substances.

The year 2025 also saw the issuance of 16 preventive detention orders against habitual offenders under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS). Strong measures were taken against the illegal proceeds of narcotic drug trafficking by freezing assets worth Rs 96.69 crore in 70 cases during the year.