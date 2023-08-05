NCC cadets beaten up: Parents don’t want to file complaint, says College

Mumbai: A video of National Cadet Corps (NCC) members being beaten up by a senior on Bedekar College campus has sparked outrage. As the video went viral, the college authorities have started an internal inquiry into the incident.

In the video, a senior is seen beating up students with a wooden rod while they lie down on their stomachs.

Video of #NCC students mercilessly beaten by 'senior' student on campus of #Thane's Joshi Bedekar College



Huge outrage among students & parents. Principal Dr Suchitra Naik assures punitive & corrective measures. Accused student suspended pic.twitter.com/7fWx01nNcQ — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 4, 2023

Sources said that Mumbai University established a committee and begun an inquiry. Maharashtra Police and a team of technical higher education department are also looking into the issue.

“We are cooperating with everyone,” said the college vice principal. “Police have also contacted the students who were in the video and their parents, but no one wants to file the complaint.”

Meanwhile, members of Shiv Sena (UBT) and other groups organized protests demonstrations outside the college, condemning the inhuman ‘punishment’.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawade told media persons on Friday, August 4, that they have taken suo-moto cognisance and started the investigations into the case.

“So far, we have recorded the statements of ten victims and their senior. We shall take necessary action in the matter. We appeal to the protesters to call off their demonstrations,” urged DCP Gawade.