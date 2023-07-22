NCCSA should wait for next meeting, Kejriwal suggests

New Delhi: The National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) should wait for its next meeting in view of the bill related to its establishment being scheduled to be tabled in Parliament, Delhi chief minister Arvind has suggested.

In a note written by the chief minister’s office to the secretary of NCCSA and the principal secretary (home) of the Delhi government on Thursday, it was said, “Chief Minister/Chairperson (NCCSA) has observed that since the Bill replacing the Ordinance is being placed before the Parliament in coming week, Authority should wait for its next meeting.”

The note said that otherwise, the next meeting of the authority will take place at the chief minister’s camp office at 5 PM on July 28.

The chief minister had on July 7 deferred a meeting of NCCSA to July 14.

The authority was established through an ordinance in May. The bill to replace the ordinance will be tabled in Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon session.

The Central government ordinance under which the authority was formed has been challenged by the AAP dispensation in the Supreme Court. The matter has been referred to a Constitution Bench by the apex court.

The NCCSA has to finalise postings of IAS officers of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre who were transferred to Delhi from outside by the Ministry of Home Affairs last month.