NCRB 2023 report: Telangana records rise in crimes against women

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded a sharp rise in crimes against women, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2023 report.

The state registered 23,679 cases in 2023 compared to 22,065 in 2022, reflecting a continuing upward trend over the past three years.

With a mid-year projected female population of 125.1 lakh, Telangana reported a crime rate of 189.6 per lakh women, nearly three times the national average of 66.2.

Charge-sheeting higher than national average

The charge-sheeting rate in the state stood at 88.1 per cent, higher than the national average of 77.6 per cent.

The report revealed that 14 cases of murder with rape or gangrape were recorded in the state during 2023, accounting for 6 per cent of the country’s total of 233 such cases.

Similarly, 145 dowry deaths were registered, involving 147 victims. Though lower in comparison to high-burden states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the number remains a concerning indicator.

401 cases of abetment to suicide

Telangana also reported 401 cases of abetment to suicide, affecting 409 victims. These account for over 8 per cent of the national total of 4,959 cases, placing the state among those with the highest burden in this category.

At the national level, India recorded 4.48 lakh crimes against women in 2023, with Uttar Pradesh topping in absolute numbers. Telangana ranked among the states with the highest crime rates when weighed against population.

Uttar Pradesh tops list

Among states, Uttar Pradesh led with 66,381 reported cases, followed by Maharashtra (47,101), Rajasthan (45,450), West Bengal (34,691), and Madhya Pradesh (32,342).

In terms of crime rate per 100,000 women, Telangana topped the chart at 124.9, followed by Rajasthan (114.8), Odisha (112.4), Haryana (110.3), and Kerala (86.1).

The largest share of offences was attributed to cruelty by husband or relatives under Section 498A IPC, with 133,676 cases. Kidnapping and abduction accounted for 88,605 cases, and sexual assault (other than rape) for 22,149. Rape (adult and minor combined) registered 29,670 incidents; attempts to rape numbered 2,796; and acid attacks were reported in 113 cases. Under special and local laws, 87,850 additional cases were registered.

The Dowry Prohibition Act saw 15,489 cases; 40,046 child-rape cases under POCSO; 8,823 insults to modesty; and other offences under domestic violence and sexual harassment laws.

1.85 L cases pending from earlier years

Police investigation figures showed 185,961 cases pending from earlier years. With new cases and transfers, the total investigation load reached 6,35,159 cases; of these, 1,82,219 were charge-sheeted in 2023, resulting in a pendency of 28.7 %. At courts, 21,84,756 earlier pending trials were joined by 3,50,937 new filings and 6,276 reopened cases, totaling 25,35,693. Court pendency stood at 23,03,657, or 90.8 % of the total.

In the year, 6,67,940 persons were arrested for crimes against women — 587,441 men, 80,490 women, and 9 transgender individuals.

While the NCRB cautions that these are police-recorded numbers and may understate actual prevalence, the data underscores both the scale of crimes against women and the challenges in disposal and prosecution.

The figures also reflect the “principal offence” rule, which counts only the gravest charge when multiple offences are listed in a single FIR.

(With excerpts from agencies)