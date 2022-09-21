NCRB report: Hyderabad third safest metro city in India

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is rated as the third safest city among all the metros in the country. In the list of safest cities, Kolkata and Pune occupied first and second positions.

As per the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), for every one million population, only 2599 crimes took place in Hyderabad in 2021 whereas, in Delhi, it is 18596 crimes per million population.

In the case of Kolkata and Pune, per million population, 1034 and 2568 crimes respectively took place in 2021.

In 2021, 45 murder cases took place in Kolkata, 98 in Hyderabad, 152 in Bangalore, 454 in Delhi, and 162 in Mumbai. In the same year, 135 murder attempts took place in Kolkata, 192 in Hyderabad, 371 in Bangalore, 752 in Delhi, and 349 in Mumbai.

When data related to rape incidents are analyzed, it was found that 11 cases were reported in Kolkata, 116 in Hyderabad, 117 in Bangalore, 1,226 in Delhi, and 364 in Mumbai.

Prediction made at the time of Telangana formation

At the time of Telangana formation in 2014, it was predicted that there will be law and order issues in the newly formed state.

A few of the politicians also predicted that Telangana will turn into Naxal dominated state.

In eight years, it not only proved that the state is one of the safest cities in the country but also able to attract investments by bringing down the crime rates.